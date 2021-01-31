The DQ Files section has been fully updated. It is now a repository of over 600 files, all sorted, and with descriptions. Of particular interest is the latest addition of Matt Hodgins' comprehensive spreadsheet, the DragonQuest Ultimate Character Sheet v7.0. It really does a lot of work for you with pull-down choices everywhere and automatic calculations. Do not miss the "Creation" sheet to get started.
Previous update of this site - August 2nd, 2020
Added the message digests of the defunct Yahoo! Groups: dqn-list and DQ-RULES. Find them in the "DQ Files" section under "/dqnewsletter/digest/" and "/dqrules/digest/".
Previous update of this site - April 19th, 2020
Finished cleaning up the "DQ Files" section and added descriptions.
Added magazine articles in the "DQ Files" section in folder "/dqlist/magazine_articles/".
Previous update of this site - March 30th, 2020
Reprogrammed the entire site in HTML 5 !
Updated the "DQ Links" section !
> > > Check out the "DQ Files" section. < < <
It contains what used to be on the defunct Yahoo Groups.
> > > Character Quotes < < <
"The spell *wasn't* supposed to turn you a bright blue, Ravi. At least I got the part about breathing water right."